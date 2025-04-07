CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the city is partnering with University of Charleston to host the longest-distance run yet.

“Not just a 5k, not just a half marathon, but a marathon, next year, next April in the City of Charleston,” Goodwin said on 580 Live Monday.

Goodwin joined UC President Marty Roth and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau President Tim Brady to announce the marathon Saturday during this year’s UC Half Marathon and 5K.

The university states that the marathon will feature a fast and flat 26.2 mile course through the city’s most popular locations, including the downtown area, the historic Elk City district, Kanawha City, and UC’s scenic riverfront campus.

As primary host of the event, President Roth said the marathon will not only serve as a signature event for the institution but the community as well.

“We believe in creating opportunities and experiences that extend well beyond traditional classroom education,” President Roth said. “We are deeply committed to being Charleston’s University. The UC Marathon reflects our mission to educate our students for a life of productive work, enlightened living, and community involvement.”

Goodwin said that when the city helps put on an event like this, it takes a lot of effort and funding, so the question always arises– “is it worth it?”

She said when the marathon was announced at Saturday’s event, she got to go with Dr. Roth to see the runners beforehand who were coming in from Cincinnati, Ohio, Virginia, and even as far as New York to participate in the 5k and half-marathon.

Goodwin said that’s when she saw firsthand how much a local race truly brings in the tourism and economic impact.

“It pulls in people from all over, and there’s studies after studies that show the economic return and the value of having marathons in your city,” she said.

CVB President Tim Brady stated that marathons are tourism drivers.

“We are thrilled to support the University of Charleston in this effort,” Brady said. “We look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators from around the country. Events like this make our city a more vibrant and attractive place to both visit and live.”

Goodwin said, plus, it comes in synchronicity with the reputation Charleston is starting to establish more and more anyways, which is a sports and entertainment destination.

“On the heels of USA Cycling, it was timely to yet again continue to expand our portfolio to bring in this marathon,” Goodwin said. “People travel for marathons.”

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship is returning to the Capitol City during Memorial Day weekend this year. They signed a contract with the city to host the bike races in Charleston until 2028.

UC Honors College students will be in charge of planning, promoting, and executing next April’s marathon. All proceeds are expected to go directly to the support of the Honors College and help fund future scholar and leadership opportunities for them .

The UC Marathon will be the first marathon the Capitol City has held in nearly 30 years.