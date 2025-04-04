CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Home Show is back at the Charleston Convention Center, from April 4 to April 6, offering people a chance to explore the latest trends in home improvements.

The layout of this years show is different from the past years, “it is more free flowing.” said John Kopyscianski, General Manager at ProBuild Holdings on 580Live with Dave Allen.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a wide range of professionals who can help with home improvements.

Kopyscianski highlights the opportunity people will receive by being able to interact with professionals face-to-face.

“What is great about that is you get face time with people that you can actually talk to them, bounce ideas off of each other, you know a lot of people can go online, make a phone call but you cant beat the one on one interaction when you are doing a project. said Kopyscianski.

Kopyscianski also encourages people to come prepared with any ideas and blueprints they have if they are planning a home project.

“Anything you are going to need, I encourage folks that if you come to the show don’t just come to look, if you got some ideas jot them down on paper, you have folks there that can talk to you about it. Bring your blueprints if you are doing a house and maybe you can solve some questions, figure out what you want to do.” said Kopyscianski.

Apart from contractors and other home professionals the show also features bankers.

“There are several bankers this year which is really good, I know everyone is talking about interest rates and what not, talk to various leading institutions and see what plans fit best for your situation. ” said Kopyscianski.

Attendees will also be entered for a chance to win prices.

“Ferguson is sponsoring an appliance give away this year, so you can get your choice of a GE refrigerator, range of dishwasher, or whirlpool laundry, that drawn will be at 4pm and just attending the show will get you entered.” said Kopyscianski.

The first 100 people will also receive free lunch.

The show timings are:

Friday Noon to 8pm

Saturday 10am to 8pm

Sunday 11am to 5pm

For more information please visit https://www.wvhomeshow.com/