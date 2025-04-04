CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rain that is in the forecast to continue in West Virginia well into Sunday could cause flash flooding, low-lying area flooding and river flooding.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Simone Lewis said all three are possible with the training of storms that’s getting most of its moisture from the south.

“We expect a continuation of this and potentially the worsening of conditions in some spots as we go through time,” Lewis told MetroNews Friday.

Flash flooding has been reported in parts of Logan, Lincoln, Mingo, Wayne and Boone counties.

A general flood warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. Friday for Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam and Roane counties.

The weather service was expected to do a river flooding forecast later Friday.

There are 23 counties under a flood watch into Sunday morning.

Lewis said the cumulative total of the rain will have an impact.

“Both the combination of what’s already occurring and the fact that we have even more precipitation expected well into Sunday evening, conditions could get worse in the coming days,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the frontal boundary that has settled above West Virginia is expected to move into Ohio Saturday proving a few hours of dry weather, Lewis said.

“But once we get into those afternoon and evening hours again on Saturday that frontal boundary is going to come right back towards us and we are looking at showers and storms increasing once again,” Lewis said.

Lewis said it’s going to rain well into Sunday evening.

“This is something that folks are going to need to keep an eye out for, especially if you are traveling and especially if you’re traveling at night,” Lewis said.