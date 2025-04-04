A Clay County man is in jail charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Michael Wayne Adkins, 58, of Duck, allegedly shot and killed Richard Bishop and Brenda Dennis at a residence near Ivydale Thursday, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police.

Adkins told investigators told troopers that Bishop threatened to beat him up so he he took out his 9mm handgun and shot him in the chest and then two more times before shooting Dennis.

Troopers said Adkins told him he was tired of being used by Dennis.

The alleged murder weapon was found by investigators.

Dennis was booked into the Central Regional Jail early Friday morning. He’s being held without bail.