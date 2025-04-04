Story by Chris Lawrence

Two individuals suspected of being tied into a bank robbery Thursday in Logan County is now in custody in Kanawha County.

State Police discovered a vehicle identified as the get away car from the robbery of the United Bank Branch in West Logan. The bank was robbed at gunpoint around noon Thursday.

The vehicle was empty and sitting in a parking lot in South Charleston when discovered Thursday afternoon. Troopers staked out the parking lot and waited until an individual returned to the lot to retrieve the automobile.

Authorities say the individual was Brian Corbett who was in another vehicle with another individual when they arrived. Corbett, 49, of South Charleston is the registered owner of the vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was Charlena Gail Wilburn, 47, of Danville. Troopers stopped the pair and took both into custody.

Troopers said a bundle of cash was found in the Wilburn’s vehicle after she consented to a search. Some of the cash was marked bills from the bank which had been robbed.

According to a criminal complaint in Kanawha County both Corbett and Wilburn were charged with accessory before and after the fact of the robbery. The exact charge is “punishment of principals in the second degree before and after the fact.” Corbett was not charged in the bank robbery which remained under investigation.

Wilburn told police Corbett brought the bag containing the money into her car. She said Corbett claimed the bag had been provided to him by another individual.

Both are lodged in the South Central Regional Jail and the investigation into the bank robbery continues.