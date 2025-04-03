INSTITUTE, W.Va –West Virginia State University Office of Career Services hosted its annual Career and Employment Expo event this morning.

The career expo helped both students and employers to network and explore job opportunities.

“We typically have 50 plus vendors and it is across all majors and industries so there is going to something for all students all job seekers, whether it be internships, part time, full time jobs there is something for everyone here. said Renee Lester, Executive Director for the Office of Career Services at West Virginia State University. “It is a great opportunity for students to come in, network see what’s out there.”

Lester also emphasized on the importance of early planning required in organizing the event.

“We start planning months in advance, I try to recruit employers across industries.” said Lester.

Many students were present at the event, using it as an opportunity to build their career and network.

Van Scott, a senior at WVSU, expressed his enthusiasm about the events impact on his job search.

“I feel pretty prepared I feel like I have a good idea of what I want to do, I want to get into marketing and I was blessed to find one company that did have what I was looking for.” said Scott.

With over 50 companies at the event, there was an opportunity for every student.

“There is really a table for everybody.” said Samuel Moore, Junior at WVSU.

Hilary Foster Moles, Manager at Berry Dunn encouraged students step outside their comfort zones.

“I would advice students to seek opportunities that maybe a little bit within their wheelhouse but also to take a chance and look beyond what their actual degree is or what they went to school for and to actually expand beyond that.” said Hilary Foster Moles Manager at Berry Dunn.

Amaurae Moore, a WVSU alumna and intern at Enterprise, highlighted the importance of being an active participant at these events.

“Students should really take advantage of all the opportunities here and put themselves out there.” said Moore.

The event had a strong turnout and a great resources for students seeking job opportunities.

Story by Ananya Rautela