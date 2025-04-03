CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Safety is yet again the focus during prom and graduation season in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Metro 911, the Kanawha County Commission, the Board of Education, among others are once again partnering up for the 19th year of Operation Graduation Prom Alive, or Operation G.P.A.

Kanawha County Sherriff Joe Crawford said there have fortunately been no fatalities or bad accidents on prom and graduation nights since the program’s implementation in 2006.

“For 19 years we know we’ve been successful and we know we’re doing the right thing to make sure our kids enjoy their success as they move forward in their next journey and chapter,” Crawford said.

Through Operation GPA, local law enforcement and the State Police pulls their resources together and works closely with the eight public high schools and three private schools across Kanawha County to ensure the most effective safety precautions are being implemented on these two nights.

Crawford said the commission makes the funds available for the extra police enforcement and assists each school in funding to secure venues. He said increased patrols are put into place at each of the venues following the events to safeguard residents and youth.

Crawford said it’s a collaborative effort through and through.

“Obviously, we will have extra patrols out during this time, there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it, obviously the funding piece comes from the county commission and the Kanawha County Public Safety grant,” Crawford said. “We’ll have high visibility safety patrols, obviously we do the venues, provide security at the venues, we have our School Resource Officers that are in place.”

Crawford said the program also helps bring more awareness to the risks of alcohol and drug use among youth and prevents them from drinking and driving.

Kanawha County Commissioner Natalie Tennant said she’s proud the commission can help out with such a crucial safety endeavor.

“I’m proud I get to be part of this and honored that the county commission has been able to help to fund it, and former Sheriff Rutherford, thank you for what you’ve done in getting this started,” Tennant said.

Former Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford came together with the county commission and the board of education back in 2006 to implement the program after numerous accidents and tragedies were reported on graduation and prom nights.

Kanawha County Schools Deputy Superintendent Paula Potter said she was present at the table 19 years ago when the program was being discussed.

She said after such tragedies, there was unanimous agreement from everyone that something needed to be done.

Potter said this is an effective safety measure and an effective message to send out to students and the community.

“I think this information getting out, letting everyone know that there are extra eyes, there are people out there helping you to be safe and to make good decisions is just very important, and I hope the track record of no tragedies happening during this time continues,” she said.

Each of the high schools were presented with a check at Thursday’s press conference for Operation GPA.

Potter said she hopes the students, especially, are getting the message.

“Our message always to our students is to make responsible, healthy choices, and I think for them to see so many people involved in this type of event, just reassures them, hey, we all care about you and we care about your families and we want you to be safe,” said Potter.

In addition, Crawford said they are also using some of the funding through the program to enhance school bus safety across the county after increased reports of safety concerns when students are getting on and off the school bus each day.

“We will start increasing the patrols with some of the school buses, when vehicles are passing school buses, we’re going to hit, hit hard from now until the end of the school year with those extra patrols as well,” he said.

Crawford said they will also be tightening down on speeding complaints in school zones.