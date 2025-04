CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multiple counties near the southern part of the state have been issued a flash flood warning as severe weather continues.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Boone, Kanawha, northeastern Lincoln, northwestern Fayette and southern Putnam counties.

Severe weather continues to move east across the region, and thunderstorms could hit the five counties throughout Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Several other counties are under a flood watch this evening.