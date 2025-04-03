POCA, W.Va. — Isaac McKneely, the former standout at Poca High School, will be staying in the ACC for his senior year of college basketball.

McKneely announced on social media Thursday that he would be transferring to the University of Louisville to play for Pat Kelsey.

McKneely played his first three seasons at the University of Virginia, averaging 11.1 points per game during that time.

The 6-foot-4 guard earned four-star status coming out of Poca High School, where he led the Dots to a state title in 2022 during his senior year. McKneely proved to be a sharpshooter for the Cavaliers, posting a 44.5% and 42.1% three-point percentage in his final two seasons, respectively. McKneely’s 42.1% clip from beyond the arc was good for first in the ACC during the 2024-2025 season.