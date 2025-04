CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An opening in Kanawha County Circuit Court has been filed, according to Kanawha County Chief Judge Kenneth Ballard.

Harry Carpenter has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8.

“I am confident that Harry will serve the people of Kanawha County with fairness, compassion, and distinction,” Ballard said in a statement.

Carpenter holds 25 years of law experience, 12 of those as Chief of Home Confinement for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.