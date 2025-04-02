SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — A Putnam County man faces more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty after 13 dogs were found dead or dying in his possession.

Michael David Taylor, 41, was arrested when a Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy made the grim discovery in the Scott Depot area March 27th. The deputy was following up on a complaint of a foul odor coming from a van. He found the carcasses of seven dogs decomposing in the van and six more dogs, three of which were still alive, were found in a second vehicle.

“Some of them were in crates or small totes outside the vehicles, but they were all around those two vehicles,” said Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

The surviving animals had no food or water and were severely emaciated. They were taken to the Putnam County Animal shelter for treatment. It’s unclear if they survived or will have to be euthanized.

“The animals still alive were in very poor condition. I’m sure we’ll do all we can to save them, but if we can’t, then that’s three more innocent victims,” said Eggleton.