CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teacher has been charged after allegedly assaulting a special needs student.

Patricia Lynn Summerfield, 55, of Charleston, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with felony battery and assault of a disabled child.

Summerfield is accused of dragging a three-year-old nonverbal student across a room within Holz Elementary School. The incident caused red marks and scratches on the child. Multiple witnesses spoke to authorities about the incident.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Summerfield was suspended with pay.

She has since posted a $75,000 cash-only bond.

A preliminary hearing Summerfield is scheduled for April 10.