CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Those who attend the 2025 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this summer will get the chance to be entertained by a country music artist, a rapper, a rock band and a disco band.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was joined by the Regatta’s commission and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Director and CEO Tim Brady at the Encova Insurance building.

Headlining the performances include GRAMMY award winning Country music artist Carly Pearce, American disco and funk band KC and the Sunshine Band, GRAMMY award winning rapper and singer Busta Rhymes, and American rock band Jefferson Starship.

Goodwin said that when they are planning the regatta and trying to find musical artists, they aim to get artists for everyone to enjoy.

“You know it sounds cliche to say that we want something for everyone, but there’s a reason why we pick these different genres of music so we’re so excited about it and these, some of them we wanted to get last year that we know have an opportunity

Country music star Carly Pearce will kick off the regatta on Thursday July 3. The Kentucky native and GRAMMY award winner is known for her songs “I Hope Your Happy Now” with Lee Brice, “Truck on Fire”, Country Made Me Do It” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” with Ashley Mcbryde, in which she won Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2022.

On Friday July 4, American disco and funk band KC and the Sunshine Band will take the stage to perform. The band, was formed in 1973 and released hits including “Get Down Tonight” That’s The Way (I Like It)”, and “Shake Your Booty.”

Taking the stage on Saturday July 5, will be rapper, singer, and actor Busta Rhymes. Some of his hits include “Put Your Hands Where I Can See”, “Break Ya Neck” and “Gimme Some More.” He has been nominated for 12 GRAMMY awards for his work.

Finally, taking the stage on Sunday July 6, is American rock band Jefferson Starship, who since being formed in the 1970’s, won multiple gold and platinum records along with having a string of Top 40 Billboard Hits. They are known for songs such as “Jane”, Find Your Way Back”, and “Miracles.”

Last year the Regatta had 235,000 attendees with 22% of those being people who traveled 50 miles or more to see the performers.

CVB Director and CEO Tim Brady said that the regatta has had a significant economic impact.

“We had an event that supported over 10,000 jobs in the City of Charleston, 18% of spending that happened in the City of Charleston during the five days of Regatta last year, visitor spending, and all of that amounted to 38.8 million dollars,” Brady said during the announcement.

Goodwin said that since the regatta was brought back in 2022, it has grown to become the biggest event in the state.

“It’s now the largest event in the state of West Virginia, pulling in a bigger ROI (return on investment) than almost anything that we’ve seen so that’s a success and we’re really pleased about it,” she said.

Along with the musical entertainment, they’ll have several fun-filled events going on before each concert. They’ll have the All Fired Up-Youth BBQ Challenge on Thursday, All Dog Costume Contest and wiener dog races on Friday, a Firecracker 5K on Saturday and the Classic Car Show on Sunday.

Goodwin said that they try to focus on having the events family friendly so people of all ages can attend the Regatta.

“My kids don’t remember the Regatta, but they do now, and their children will because this is what we wanted it to be about, the family fun zone and always having great things to do for the kids, that’s always our number one for sure,” she said.

Goodwin said that they will be announcing opening acts in the weeks to come.

To see more about the Regatta, you can go to their website here.