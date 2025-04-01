CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Businesses along MacCorkle Avenue have been struggling the past three years due to an ongoing construction project.

The construction which began on April 11, 2022 was estimated to be done by July 26, 2024. However, the project is now expected to be finished by early summer of 2025.

“For those 3 years our businesses in Kanawha City have suffered and we have lost businesses, we have actually opened a couple new ones recently.” said Councilman Chad Robinson on 580Live with Dave Allen. “Our businesses need help, whether it is bringing new ones there or the current one, they need help, because the construction has closed some of those and they suffered financially for three years.”

Kanawha City officials have introduced initiatives to support local businesses.

“We have to help them help succeed and get back up and I think Charleston Urban Works, the program that Rick has put in place and that we will have announcements for, it is going to be very very helpful for our businesses.” said Robinson.

Charleston Urban Works aims to help and revive local businesses in the area.

“We are also gonna create a new Kanawha City Business Association, so if anybody is interested in joining that association in the near future just reach out to me and we can make it happen.” said Robinson.

The Kanawha City Business Association, will provide a platform for business owners to seek advice recommendations and assistance.

As the MacCorkle Avenue construction nears it final stages, Robinson urges people to support and shop local business.

“Use those businesses and help them get back up on their feet after the construction has ended.” said Robinson.

The projects also aims to bring improvements in the area, which includes new lights, sidewalks and paved roads.

The mayor’s office is hosting an event tonight from 5:30pm to 6:30 pm called “Here to Serve” where residents can raise concerns and seek guidance from city officials.

