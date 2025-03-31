Photo courtesy City of Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — UMWA President Cecil Roberts helped lead Sunday’s special recognition of Vietnam veterans in Nitro.

The soon-to-be-retired Roberts gave the keynote address at the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day event at Nitro Living Memorial Park.

“It’s very moving when you think about the time you were in Vietnam,” Roberts told reporters. “We (the UMWA) clean that wall (Vietnam Memorial Wall) every year and I’ve seen men lay down their cleaning supplies and pause for a moment because they saw someone’s name the served with.”

Roberts said he didn’t experience the hate that other Vietnam veterans did when they returned home. He said he attributes a lot of that to being from West Virginia.

“The airports were pretty tough though,” he said. “If someone is willing to give their life for this country you have no business of saying anything but thank you.”

Roberts said laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was probably the best experience he’s had in his life on a personal level.

Sunday’s activities featured recognitions, speeches and information. Representatives from the West Virginia Veterans Administration were there to address questions about benefits and eligibility.