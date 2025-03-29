KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A bus hauling an Ohio-based lacrosse team went up in flames after an incident along Interstate 77 Friday evening.

Crews responded to the incident at around 7 p.m. near the Haynes Branch Exit. The bus was carrying a team from Medina, Ohio, which included 18 players and three coaches.

No injuries were reported and most of the team’s equipment was salvaged.

Bystanders helped the team get off the bus, and the team was taken to a local fire station as they waited for another bus.

Nearly 50 gallons of diesel fuel leaked, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.