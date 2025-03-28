BUFFALO, W.Va. — A driver is hospitalized after the tractor trailer mail truck he was driving crashed early Friday morning in Mason County damaging a bridge and causing a fuel spill.

The state DOH said the driver lost control of the truck on U.S. Route 35 south on the Sixteen Mile Creek Bridge at about 5 a.m.

The truck jumped the parapet wall, plummeted to the ground below and burst into flames. The bridge remains closed, and southbound traffic is being diverted onto WV 817,” the DOH said.

A medical helicopter transported the driver to a hospital.

The crash damaged a 30-foot section of the bridge wall and the truck’s fuel spilled onto the bridge.

Clean-up was continuing Friday morning.