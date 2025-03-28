SALT ROCK, W.Va. — The corpse of what appears to be an infant and a damaged casket were found at a Cabell County cemetery Thursday night.

Cabell County Sheriff Doug Adams says deputies were dispatched to Baylous Cemetery in Salt Rock at a little after 7 p.m.

“Upon arrival deputies found a corpse of what appears to be that of a infant male laying on the ground and over the hillside a busted casket was found,” the sheriff said in a news release.

Investigators haven’t been able to determine if the cemetery was the site of the original burial. An investigation continues.

The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.