CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man pleaded not guilty to a murder charge during an arraignment Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Anthony Grose, 39, of Charleston, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey, who set his trial for July 7.

Grose was indicted on a murder charge from the September 2024 fatal stabbing of Brandon Bandy, 29, of Elkview.

Grose is accused of stabbing Bandy multiple times in a parking lot along Smith Street in Charleston.

According to police, Grose was originally talking to a woman that did not want anything to do with him and then left the area. A short time later, he saw the same woman talking to Bandy and allegedly started stabbing him.

Grose remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.