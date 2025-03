CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A pedestrian has suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicles side mirror in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, in the 1300 block of Greenbrier Street.

Police say that when two vehicles’ mirrors struck each other, one of them flew off and hit a nearby pedestrian. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown.