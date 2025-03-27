Nitro, W.Va. — The WV Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America will be hosting their annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day event at the Nitro Living Memorial Park on March 30.

The events aims to honor Vietnam Veterans and all U.S. military service members who have served throughout history.

“It is just a day to commemorate a fortune of this country’s history that sometimes people forget.” said Joe Stevens from the City of Nitro on 580Live with Dave Allen.

The event will feature keynote speaker Cecil Roberts.

Roberts is the International President of the United Mine Workers Association and a Vietnam War veteran.

In addition to the speeches, representatives from the West Virginia Veterans Administration will be present to address questions about benefits and eligibility.

“All veterans are welcome, because not only will we have some speakers but we will have a lot of the veteran administration folks here with displays, answering information and just making it a day of information and a day of saying thank you.” said Stevens.

The event will take place on March 30 from 11 am to 2 pm in the Nitro Living Memorial Park, 2nd Avenue and 21st Street in Nitro.

Story by Ananya Rautela