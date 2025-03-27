CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Drivers travelling on the Interstate 64 eastbound through Charleston should expect delays as the lane across Fort hill Bridge will remain close for concrete repair.

The West Virginia Division of Highways closed the lane immediately after an 8-by-15-foot section of concrete failed on Wednesday afternoon.

The repair crews got to work immediately to fix the issue.

Drivers must remain cautious while driving on I-64 through Charleston.

WVDOH anticipates the repairs to be finished by Saturday.