CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are several things passengers need to keep in mind if flying out of West Virginia International Yeager Airport is on your summer travel agenda this year.

On Tuesday, April 15 through Friday, April 18, CRW will again be holding its TSA PreCheck enrollment event. The event will be held in the baggage claim area of CRW.

Chief Marketing Officer at Yeager Airport, Paige Withrow said it’s recommended passengers pre-register for the event.

She said whereas walk-ins are welcome, it operates on a first come, first serve basis with those who have already made an appointment to the event being served first.

Withrow said if you don’t want to wait as long when boarding a flight, it’s best to enroll in TSA PreCheck.

“TSA PreCheck makes it easier when you’re traveling, so if you’re going through airports like Orlando, for example, you might experience long wait lines when you’re going through TSA, so if you have TSA PreCheck, you can skip the line and it makes it a lot easier for you,” Withrow said.

And, Withrow said because of TSA PreCheck, they get a lot of questions regarding Global Entry.

She said they plan to hold a Global Entry enrollment event at the airport sometime in May alongside Customs and Border Protection.

Withrow said, however, that there’s a step that’s recommended passengers take before making their appointment for this enrollment event.

“We do suggest that if you’re interested in Global Entry, you go ahead and get your conditional approval because that can take some time,” she said. “So, if you do that and you’re already approved, when we have our enrollment event, you can go ahead and make your appointment.”

Another thing to keep in mind this year, Withrow said, is making sure you have a REAL ID if you plan to fly domestically from here on out.

A REAL ID is a new standard ID that shows airports who you say you are and increases security even more.

Withrow said there’s a simple way you can check to make sure you have a REAL ID.

“Your ID will have a gold star in the right-hand corner, so that’s how you know if you check your ID that you are already REAL ID-compliant,” Withrow said. “If you don’t see that gold star, we do recommend checking the DMV website and make sure you are taking the right steps before you travel.”

The deadline to get a Real ID is May 7.

If you don’t already have a REAL ID, you will have to visit your local DMV and have one made. You will need to bring with you: one proof of identity such as a passport or U.S. birth certificate, proof of legal presence for non-U.S. citizens, two proofs of West Virginia residency, your social security card, and a current driver’s license.

Finally, Withrow said May 1 marks the return of the seasonal flights to Tampa, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina through Breeze Airways. The flights will run Thursdays and Sundays.

Withrow said after a successful inaugural year of these flights last year, its good to see them come back.

“We’re very excited to have Breeze as a partner and they just continue to grow here at CRW, and we’re thrilled they decided to bring those back,” Withrow said.

Passengers can already book those flights at CRW now by going to flybreeze.com or downloading the Breeze mobile app.