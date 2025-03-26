CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 46th annual West Virginia Construction & Design Expo is set to take place at the Coliseum and Convention Centre this Wednesday and Thursday.

“We have of over 350 exhibitors that are registered and about 3000 attendees already.” said Jason Pizatella, CEO of Contractors Association of West Virginia on 580Live with Dave Allen.

Pizatella shared his excitement about the event.

“If you are downtown in the Civic Centre please come and see us.” said Pizatella.

The event is one of the largest gathering for professionals in the construction industry.

“It is really designed for anybody that is in the construction industry or wants to be in the construction industry.” said Pizatella.

The exhibit offers opportunities for professionals in the construction industry to network, learn, build and grow in their field.

Emily Calandrelli science communicator, author, engineer and television presenter will also be one of the keynote speakers.

Calandrelli was named West Virginian of the Year in 2024.

The exhibit is from 10 am to 8 pm on Wednesday and 8 am to 12 pm on Thursday.

For more details please visit https://wvexpo.com/

Story by Ananya Rautela