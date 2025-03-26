CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Urban Works is currently working on expanding into Kanawha City.

As part of the expansion they have developed a district assessment survey which will gather information on business owners needs.

“We have to collect data for every commercial parcel there and make sure we have up to date contact information for every single business owner so we can reach out to them on a daily basis and be face to face with them or call them on the phone and let them know that we are here, let them know if they have any questions that we are a part of their support system, we are working with the city of Charleston hand in hand to do that.” said Ric Cavender, Executive Director for Charleston Urban Works on 580Live with Dave Allen.

Charleston Urban Works aim is to support local business and boost the local economy.

They are currently focused on hiring a Director of Outreach and Engagement to serve as the main point of contact for businesses in the area.

One of their key initiatives is their Façade grant program.

“We have a grant program, if you need new signage, if you need new windows or doors, if you want to aesthetically enhance your property somehow we will match you a 50 percent of your investment up to a certain dollar amount as a grant, not a loan but a grant, we have those funds available, we have been using this program for several years now in the East and the west side in downtown, we are gonna be expanding that to Kanawha City.” said Cavender.

Additionally, they will be expanding new passport debit card program, which offers 2 percent cashback if you shop a at district business, this will help support the shop local initiative.

“Those are going to be our main focuses right out the gate, we understand that it is going to take some time and we want to make sure that we are doing it right.” said Cavender.

The expansion was made possible because of Mayor Amy Goodwin, Councilman Chad Robinson and Councilman Bruce King.

“I got to say thank you to them because without them this would not have been possible.” said Cavender.