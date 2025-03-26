CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport will once again be host to a birthday celebration for their beloved Wildlife Patrol Dog.

CRW will partner with Kanawha County Public Libraries to again host a birthday party for Hercules as its main branch in downtown Charleston Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

No registration is required and all are welcome to attend the family-friendly event.

Librarians will be reading the Hercules children’s book series for all kids attending the event.

There will also be cupcakes and treats provided for everyone.

Hercules will be turning 8 years old.