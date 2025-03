CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement and wrecking his vehicle.

According to the Charleston Police, officers responded to an altercation involving two people at a bank Tuesday afternoon. One suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Police elected to stop the pursuit due to roadway conditions, but were later informed of a wreck nearby.

According to investigators, the suspect ran from officers at the scene of the crash before he was detained.