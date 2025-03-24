CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A man accused of firing shots at an Ohio Waffle House has been apprehended in Kanawha County.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Taerin Young, 22, of Akron, Ohio, this morning at a residence in Clendenin.

Young was allegedly involved in a shooting in Springfield, Ohio, last September, where two vehicles discharged multiple firearms toward a group of individuals outside the restaurant. Some of the individuals gathered outside returned fire, but no injuries were reported.

U.S. Marshals seized two firearms, 52 grams of fentanyl, and around $10,000 during the arrest.

Young is currently incarcerated in West Virginia. He is awaiting his extradition back to Ohio