HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Detectives with the Huntington Police Department are looking for a man identified as the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred last week.

Authorities have now issued a felony warrant for 1st Degree Robbery for Nolyn Cambron, 21, of Newport, Kentucky, who is charged with the armed robbery that took place at Lulu’s Smoke Shop on March 20.

They said Cambron is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of Cambron’s whereabouts are being asked to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4470.