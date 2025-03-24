CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is now seeking feedback during a 30-day public comment period on whether smoking indoors should be allowed at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort.

The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health opened the public comment period Monday.

It’s specifically in regards to a proposal made by the casino that would amend the existing Kanawha County Clean Indoor Air Regulation to allow smoking in a segregated portion of the casino.

Last fall, Mardi Gras Casino made a presentation to the Board of Health detailing the proposed construction of the separated area.

Last Thursday, board members voted to allow for a public comment period before considering any potential amendment or rule change.

If agreed to, this would be the first amendment made to the Clean Indoor Air Regulation.

The casino’s proposal only asks to allow for cigarette smoking, not pipes, cigars, or vaping.

Health Board President Jeremy Nelson said the public’s comments are deeply valued regarding this issue.

“This is a sensitive issue for many. It’s also an important decision for a popular business in Kanawha County,” Nelson said. “We want to hear from all sides and welcome viewpoints from individuals,

organizations, and businesses. We know this conversation may be difficult, but we won’t shy away.”

Written comments from the public will be accepted until Friday, May 2 at 4 p.m.

Comments will only be accepted that include the person’s name, affiliated organization (if any), a phone number, e-mail address, physical address, and county of residence. Anonymous comments will not be considered.

“We ask that those who have previously made a verbal or written comment to us regarding this issue, please submit their viewpoint in writing within the designated comment period,” Nelson explained. “We want to keep everything consistent, contained and clear to help board members consider this matter.”

A copy of Mardi Gras Casino and Resort’s presentation and the current Clean Indoor Air Regulation can be viewed on the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s website.

Public comments must be sent via email to [email protected] or via U.S. Postal Service

to the following address:

Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health

Attn: CIAR Public Comment

P.O. Box 927

Charleston, WV 25323