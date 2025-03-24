HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –A Huntington man was arrested Monday morning in connection to a shooting that killed one person Thursday in Huntington.

Amar Abdu Richardson, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Rahmel Lundy 33, also of Huntington on March 20, in the 500 block of 7th Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Richardson was apprehended by Huntington Police Officers and the U.S. Marshals Service in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue.

He is charged with first degree murder.

Huntington Mayor Patrick Farrell, in a statement after the arrest was made, commended the work of Huntington Police Officers and U.S. Marshals Service members who arrested Richardson.

“I want to thank our Huntington Police officers and the U.S. Marshals Service for their quick and coordinated work in making an arrest in this case. Their efforts send a clear message: if you commit violence in our city, you will be held accountable. As this investigation continues, so does out commitment to public safety because keeping our neighborhoods safe will always be job number one,” Farrell said.

The investigation is ongoing.