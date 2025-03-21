CHARLESTON, W.Va. –In the next couple of weeks, the NWS predicts that the state can expect to see lower than normal temperatures and higher than normal precipitation.

However, NWS Meteorologist Gabe Wawrin says that after the next couple of weeks, we should see temperatures normalize a little bit.

“Once we get past that, in general, we’re looking at equal chances of, through the end of March into mid-April, of near normal temperatures, and odds slightly favor above normal precipitation,” Wawrin said.

As for this weekend, Wawrin says that dry conditions will continue throughout Friday evening into Saturday. The NWS said that there is an elevated risk of fire due to the low

Later into Saturday, Wawrin said that there could possibly be a weak disturbance that swings across Northern West Virginia and brings the chance of precipitation across Northern and Central WV.

On Sunday, he said we should see more relief from those dry conditions.

“We’ll be looking at more of a potent disturbance, bringing widespread rain into the area late Sunday into Monday,” Wawrin said.

He said that those elevated fire risks could potentially remain for the rest of the Spring months.

“April, May and June the CPC (Climate Prediction Center) does have odds favoring above normal temperatures, but they also do favor near to above precipitation,” Wawrin said.

He said after those months; the risk of fire does reduce significantly.

Wawrin encourages residents to still be aware of the risk of a fire starting.

“I would just say in terms of anything fire/weather related, especially in the Spring, emphasizing that people follow state burn laws,” he said.