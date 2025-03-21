UPDATE 03/21/2025 1:30— The person who was shot in Huntington Thursday evening has died.

Police say that the male, 33, of Huntington, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

“This is our city’s first murder since I took office—and one is one too many. It’s a stark reminder of the challenges we have to face. That’s why our budget prioritizes public safety—because we’re going to confront it head on. As your mayor, my top priority is keeping our neighborhoods safe.” Mayor Patrick Ferrell said in a statement.

The name of the victim is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The Huntington Police Department are continuing their investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact the Huntington Police Detectives at 304-696-4420, extension 1083, or call 911

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One man is in serious condition after being shot in Huntington Thursday evening.

According to Cabell County 911, the shooting occurred along the 500 block of 7th Avenue at around 7:30.

Police discovered a male victim in his apartment after the shooting, who has since been taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

No arrests have been reported.