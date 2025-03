SUTTON, W.Va. –An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in Braxton County.

According to state police, Christopher Lacy, 59, was arrested on Friday after the body of Belinda Dawn Riffle, 36, was found in a rural area along Vernon Road on Monday. Lacy has been charged with concealment of human remains and failure to render aid in relation to Riffle’s death.

At the time troopers suspected foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.