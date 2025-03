CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for multiple suspects in connection to a breaking and entering incident at a Big Lots.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video stealing copper wiring from the Kanawha City Big Lots on Wednesday between 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. The suspects caused approximately $35,000 in damages.

The KCSO urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Deputy H.K. Burdette at 304-357-0169.