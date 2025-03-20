CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education met Thursday, and on their agenda was discussion surrounding the new elementary school coming to the Dupont City area in the eastern part of the county.

The school will consist of students from the current Belle, Malden, Mary Ingles, and Midland Trail Elementary schools. The board voted to consolidate the schools in the fall of 2024, provided that the School Building Authority approve of their funding request of $20 million, which it did in mid-December. The $20 million would be distributed over the course of three years for the construction.

The board voted Thursday to enter into a $1.65 million contract with ZMM Architects for design services.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams mentioned that he and incoming superintendent Paula Potter had met with ZMM for the first planning meeting regarding the design process.

Williams also announced that the first public meeting relating to the elementary school would come on April 8 at Cedar Grove Elementary. Cedar Grove had around $20 million poured into its construction as well to make the structure state-of-the-art.

“We wanted to show them some of the things that could be possible,” Williams said.

The board also voted to give the town of Pratt the property where the old Pratt Elementary School gymnasium used to stand.

The gym, which was built in the 1930’s, was torn down last fall. It served as the elementary school gym for more than 50 years after originally serving as the Pratt Junior High gym.

Pratt Mayor Andy Williams asked the board for the property during a meeting at the beginning of the month. He reported to the board that Pratt wanted to be included in a part of the trail system that the

Charleston Area Alliance is putting in, which would run throughout the Upper Kanawha Valley.

Williams mentioned that the now-vacant land could include a variety of new attractions to go along with the trail system, such as an amphitheater for festivals and bands, as well as tennis courts.

Kanawha County Board of Education President Ric Cavender says they’re excited for the future the town has envisioned for the property.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’re really excited about this,” Cavender said. “It’s good to see such a detailed plan already put in place for this. We’re really excited.”

The board’s next meeting will be on April 7 at 4 p.m.