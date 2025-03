NITRO, W.Va. update: 3/20/2025 11:25 –Multiple crews from Kanawha and Putnam Counties responded to an electrical fire that caused smoke to be seen from the building, in Nitro Wednesday morning.

According to Nitro officials the call came in around 10 a.m. at 54 Nitro Market Pl, where T-Mobile, AT&T, Honey Baked Hams and Cricket are located.

Fire has been put out and crews are working on venting the buildings. Power will be off for a while.

No injuries were reported.