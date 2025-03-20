ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting investigation from earlier in the month.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth D. Allen was arrested at a residence on Morris Street in St. Albans. He is accused of shooting a 39-year-old homeless man at a Go Mart on MacCorkle Avenue on March 4.

Allen allegedly shot the man in the upper left arm and shoulder area.

According to the KCSO, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and they urge anyone with more information to contact the KCSO Criminal Investigative Section at 304-357-0556.