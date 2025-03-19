SUTTON, W.Va. — State police are seeking the public’s help after finding a woman’s body in rural Braxton County on Monday.

The death of Belinda Dawn Riffle, 36, of Braxton County, is considered suspicious, according to State Police Sgt. D.L. Gordon.

“We believe foul play is involved,” Gordon told MetroNews. “We are trying to get help from the community in assisting us with anything they know.”

The body was found in the Vernon Road/Brushy Fork area, not far from the Braxton County Airport. Gordon said the condition of the body made it apparent that foul play was involved. Gordon said they also believe Riffle died in another location.

“We believe someone, somebody or several people placed her body there,” Gordon said.

Investigators are looking for information from someone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the Vernon Road area or if anyone who knew Riffle heard of anything suspicious in recent months.

“We’ll take everything (all tips) serious, even the minor details, anything,” Gordon said.

Riffle had not been reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the WVSP Sutton Detachment at (304) 765-2101 or Braxton County 911.