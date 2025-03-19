CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Residents of Charleston’s East End didn’t have to go far Wednesday evening to speak with leaders in local departments and organizations.

The “Here to Serve” event brought out officers from the Charleston Police Department, firefighters from the Charleston Fire Department, and representatives from city organizations. The event, which took place at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, was put on by the City of Charleston in an effort to hear feedback from residents on the help they need in their community.

“It gives us a chance to meet people face-to-face where they’re and they bring us their concerns,” CPD Deputy Chief Jason Webb said Wednesday. “A lot of times, we’re not in someone’s neighborhood every day, so we don’t see everything that they see. This gives them a chance to meet some of our officers, ask questions that they want to ask, make us aware of problems they’re having and basically get off their chest what they’re experiencing.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and multiple city council members were also on hand for Here to Serve, engaging in conversations with those with concerns.

Council member Mary Beth Hoover says it’s all about making the citizens feel like they can approach their elected leaders and essential staff members.

“We want to make sure people feel comfortable reaching out to their representative, reaching out to the mayor’s office, reaching out to our police to express their concerns,” Hoover said. “If we don’t hear about it, then we can’t report it. We can’t do anything about it.”

Betty Clerecuzio is a teacher who lives on the East End. She says engaging in these conversations in her own backyard was beneficial.

“I’m a full-time teacher. I don’t sit at a desk all day and I don’t have time to make all kinds of calls. I usually wait until a school break to make those kinds of calls,” Clerecuzio said. “I liked being able to come here having everyone here.”

According to Webb, the city will have similar events for Charleston’s South Side, West Side and Kanawha City later in the year.