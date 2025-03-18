CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new CEO stepping into serve at a longtime Charleston nonprofit says she is ready to get to work.

Sonya Hairston, who hails from Nashville, Tennessee was recently selected to serve as CEO of YWCA Charleston.

Hairston said she is extremely honored to serve at such a longstanding nonprofit that works tirelessly to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace and justice to the community through a large network of social services.

“It’s an incredible organization that has been serving the Charleston community for over 100 years and has been a beacon of hope,” Hairston said.

YWCA Charleston offers child development services, domestic violence services, senior support, homelessness, and racial equity initiatives to those in need.

Hairston said prior to this role, she served as executive director at the Ridley Scholarship Program at the University of Virginia Alumni Association, as well as serving in various other executive roles for a number of other nonprofits and organizations. She said she had also supported the local YWCA in Nashville in various ways.

She said what inspired her to come to Charleston to serve in this role was the great need the community has for these extensive kinds of services that YWCA offers.

“When I look at Mel Wolf, our child development center I’m excited to impact the next generation, when I look at our Resolve Family Abuse Shelter, my desire is to help create a safe environment,” she said.

She said she is also excited to work with the YWCA’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, the Margaret Taylor Job Readiness Center, the Shanklin Center for Senior Enrichment and the network of other programs and services the non-profit offers.

She said all of the work YWCA has done so far to help people in less-fortunate situations that she is getting the honor of stepping into is humbling and inspiring.

“There is just so much that the YWCA does in the Charleston community that I cannot see any reason why anyone would not want to serve in this capacity, I’m humbled by the opportunity,” Hairston said.

Hairston said her first presentation to the community was on Friday at the organization’s Women of Achievement Luncheon, but she said she has been serving in this capacity for some time prior.