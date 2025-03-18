CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The Kanawha County Commission passed the county’s budget of $61,563,000 for fiscal year 2025-2026 on Tuesday.

The budget is an increase of nearly $1.5 million from last fiscal year. Most of that number stems from a $400,000 increase for the PEIA rate increase, and a $700,000 increase for the county’s jail bill.

Some of the biggest chunks of the General Fund Budget include $20 million for fire and law enforcement, as well as $6 million for culture and recreation. In addition, $3.8 million from the county will be going towards public libraries, according to Kanawha County Commissioner Natalie Tennant.

The county’s Coal Severance Budget of $1,315,500 was also passed during the Tuesday commission meeting. That number is a $385,000 decrease from last year.

The budget will go into effect on July 1.