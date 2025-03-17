CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Public Service Commission announced Monday that it would be opening a general investigation into Waste Management of West Virginia.

The filing accuses Waste Management of missing pickup days, as well as having incomplete pickups and providing “little to no notification of changes in service schedule.”

Delegate Andy Shamblin, R-Kanawha, filed the original complaint, as a multitude of citizens in the Cross Lanes area of Kanawha County were reporting that Waste Management was not picking up trash. Shamblin pointed out that these customers are without an alternate option for trash pickup. He suggested Waste Management provide billing credits for missed pickups.

According to a release from the PSC, Waste Management will have 10 days to file an answer.