CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An 82-year-old man died in a UTV wreck in Kanawha County Saturday afternoon.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Joseph Teel, 82, of Coopers Creek, lost control of the machine negotiating a left-hand curve coming down a driveway on Bens Fork Road.

The UTV ran off the driveway, struck a rock and overturned, authorities said.

A friend of Teel’s discovered the crash and called 911.

Teel was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, deputies said.