CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A manhunt for a suspect wanted in Kanawha County results in an arrest.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the overnight arrest of Tyler Leach, 25, of Charleston.

Deputies along with members of the West Virginia State Police searched the Cooper’s Creek area of Kanawha County most of Friday after Leach was able to escape a deputy’s pursuit on foot Thursday. Authorities say Leach was exhausted and gave up Friday night.

He was sought after he fled Deputy B.C. Crosier Thursday and ran into a wooded area. Crosier gave chase and during the pursuit suffered a severe hand injury. Crosier is recovering from the injury.

Originally, deputies had sought Leach on a capias warrant for failing to appear in court to answer to charges. But the pursuit added additional charges to his list. Those charges included obstruction of an officer, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing causing bodily injury, as well as violation of his probation.

He’s in the South Central Regional Jail.

Story by Chris Lawrence