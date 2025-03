CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have charged a man with shooting his neighbor.

Deputies said Rex Olive, 56, of Morris Creek Road in Clendenin, was in a fight with his neighbor Friday night as part of an ongoing neighborhood dispute. Olive allegedly shot his neighbor, 35, in the thigh.

Olive is charged with four felony counts of wanton endangerment and one felony count of malicious wounding.

The victim, whose name was not released, is being treated for the injuries suffered.