NITRO, W.Va. –Multiple crews responded to a brush fire in Nitro Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 1:20 p.m. near Greyhound Point at Lakeview Drive. The fire spanned three acres.

Nitro spokesperson Joe Stevens was told by Nitro fire officials that a family was out riding there side-by-side and it caught fire.

“Side-by-side overheated, and which created a fire on the side-by-side, the fire on the side-by-side then ignited the brush in the wooded area,” Stevens said.

He said that the terrain made it difficult to get a fire to it at first, however the multiple crews were able to aid in getting water to help contain the fire.

“They were able to get a rig around it, as it may be, and they were able to contain it within a 45 minute period,” he said.

Five crews from Kanawha County and Putnam County responded.

No one was injured. The fire has been contained.

Photo: Nitro Fire Department