HURRICANE, W.Va. — Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million at the Par Mar store on Main Street in Hurricane.

The West Virginia Lottery said it was purchased before the Wednesday night drawing.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball. The player also did not choose the Power Play option.

Wednesday’s numbers were 11, 13, 28, 51, 58, and the Power Ball was 1. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

The winner is urged to sign the back of the ticket and contract the West Virginia Lottery.