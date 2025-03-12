CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Manna Meal, a meal service and food pantry based out of Charleston, will be pausing services at one of its locations to improve efficiency.

The services for Manna Meal’s indoor community dining room, which is located at the former Garnet Career Center on 422 Dickinson Street, will be paused beginning on April 1 during the warmer months.

Manna Meal’s downtown mobile kitchen will be operating outside the Equinox Men’s Shelter, which is located on Leon Sullivan Way. The West Side location, which is at the former Save A Lot parking lot on Virginia Street and Park Avenue, will remain fully operational.

Manna Meal CEO Amy Wolfe says this is the best way they can efficiently serve the people of Charleston.

“This shift allows us to strengthen our core services and reach more people where they need us most,” Wolfe said. “We are committed to providing reliable, high-quality meals, and this change positions us to serve the community even better.”

The Equinox Men’s Shelter on Leon Sullivan Way will be serving breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., while lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Residents can also get lunch at the West Side location every day from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.