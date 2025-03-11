CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on Monday.

Danny Lee Sanders Jr., 43, of Elkview, is charged with felony kidnapping, felony malicious assault, and felony sexual assault in the first degree. According to the Kananwha County Sheriff’s Department, Sanders allegedely struck the woman on the head and forced her into his residence where he sexually assauted her.

A release from the KCSD stated that Sanders “brutally beat the victim using his hands, feet, and various objects.”

The victim attempted to escape, but Sanders recaptured her. She then escaped through a window in the residence and fled towards law enforcement. She had multiple injuries, cuts, and abrasions to her face and neck area.